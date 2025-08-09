Agentic Commerce: AI Agents Slash Shopping Time 70%, Eye 72% Market by 2030

In the rapidly evolving world of online retail, a new paradigm is emerging that promises to transform how consumers discover and purchase products. Agentic commerce, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, allows AI agents to act autonomously on behalf of shoppers, handling everything from product research to negotiation and final transactions. This shift is not just incremental; it’s a fundamental rethinking of e-commerce, where human oversight gives way to machine-driven efficiency. As we approach the latter half of 2025, major players like Amazon and PayPal are already deploying these systems, signaling a broader industry pivot.

Early adopters report that agentic AI reduces shopping time by up to 70%, according to data from eMarketer, by automating discovery processes that once relied on endless scrolling and manual comparisons. For instance, an AI agent might scan global inventories, evaluate reviews, and even haggle for better prices, all without user intervention. This autonomy is particularly appealing to Gen Z consumers, who, as highlighted in the same report, are leading the charge in using AI for personalized shopping experiences.

The Rise of Autonomous Agents in Retail

Yet, this innovation brings challenges, including the need for robust data security to build trust. Retailers must ensure transparency in how AI agents operate, as mishandled data could erode consumer confidence. Industry forecasts from Mirakl suggest that by 2027, half of enterprises using generative AI will incorporate autonomous agents, up from 25% this year. This projection underscores the technology’s momentum, driven by launches like PayPal’s Agentic Toolkit and Visa’s Intelligent Commerce in April 2025.

On the customer side, buying trends are shifting toward hyper-personalization. AI agents analyze past behaviors, preferences, and even real-time contexts—like location or current events—to curate recommendations. A recent update to ChatGPT, as noted in the Mirakl analysis, integrates web search with direct purchase links, streamlining the path from discovery to checkout. This seamless integration is reshaping consumer expectations, making traditional e-commerce feel outdated.

Industry Adoption and Economic Impacts

Major retailers are racing to adapt. Walmart and Amazon, per insights from AdExchanger, view agentic commerce not as a fleeting trend but as the future of shopping. Startups like New Generation AI are entering the fray, offering tools that democratize access to these capabilities. Meanwhile, B2B sectors are seeing AI agents revolutionize procurement, with structured APIs enabling automated negotiations, as detailed in a recent Automation Alley piece.

Economically, the implications are profound. Deloitte predicts that agentic AI could influence 15% of daily work decisions by 2028, extending to commerce where it might drive 72% of online transactions by 2030, according to posts on X from industry analysts. This growth is fueled by quantum leaps in AI, including better tool use and ethical frameworks, as explored in WebProNews. However, ethical hurdles remain, such as biases in AI decision-making, which regulators are scrutinizing.

Customer Discovery Trends for 2025

Looking specifically at discovery trends, AI agents are moving beyond simple recommendations to predictive analytics. For example, they can anticipate needs based on global data trends, matching buyers with products before explicit searches occur. A post on X from a business strategist emphasized how AI-powered platforms analyze millions of data points in seconds for international matching, outpacing manual methods.

This predictive prowess is evident in eBay’s Q2 2025 earnings, where CEO Jamie Iannone noted AI’s role in enhancing customer experiences, albeit as a small but growing segment, per Retail Dive. Forter’s recent launch of identity monitoring for agentic commerce, as reported in EPICOS, addresses security in this space, ensuring agents verify identities from discovery to payment.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the promise, adoption isn’t uniform. Older demographics lag behind, requiring retailers to emphasize trust-building measures like clear AI transparency. Digital Commerce 360 reports that while shoppers experiment via subscriptions, full integration demands overcoming privacy concerns.

As 2025 progresses, agentic commerce could redefine buying habits, with AI agents becoming ubiquitous personal shoppers. Insights from Things Solver highlight its potential for sophisticated personalization, potentially boosting conversion rates by 30%. Yet, success hinges on balancing innovation with ethical safeguards, ensuring this AI-driven revolution benefits all stakeholders.

In essence, agentic commerce is poised to make shopping more intuitive and efficient, but its true test will be in widespread, trustworthy implementation. Retailers ignoring this trend risk obsolescence, while those embracing it could unlock unprecedented growth.