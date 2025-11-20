Agentic AI’s 2026 Onslaught: B2B Deals Go Autonomous as Marketplaces Crumble

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital commerce, 2026 is poised to be a pivotal year where agentic artificial intelligence reshapes everything from B2B negotiations to consumer shopping habits. According to a recent report from Forbes, Forrester predicts that 20% of B2B sellers will encounter quote negotiations led entirely by AI agents, marking the rise of agent-to-agent commerce. This shift isn’t just about automation; it’s about autonomous systems that negotiate, personalize, and execute deals with minimal human oversight.

The emergence of these AI agents is driven by advancements in generative AI, enabling hyperpersonalized experiences and autonomous transactions. As highlighted in a McKinsey insight from October 2025, agentic commerce leverages AI shopping agents to transform retail, offering consumers seamless, tailored interactions that go beyond traditional browsing. Merchants, in turn, benefit from innovation in how products are discovered and purchased, potentially boosting efficiency and revenue.

The Rise of Autonomous Negotiations in B2B

In the B2B sector, agentic AI is redefining digital commerce for distributors and manufacturers. An interview in Digital Commerce 360 with Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at Commerce.com Inc., explains how these systems are reshaping negotiations. Owide notes that AI agents can handle complex quote discussions, analyzing data in real-time to propose optimal terms, which could reduce negotiation times from days to minutes.

This trend aligns with broader predictions for 2026. Forrester’s blog on agentic commerce integrations warns that businesses ignoring this race may face regrets, as agentic AI becomes integral to competitive strategies. Posts on X from industry observers like Soubhik Deb emphasize that agentic commerce involves AI agents autonomously trading and negotiating, pointing to a $30 trillion opportunity by 2030 as per a16zcrypto’s state of crypto report.

Marketplace Projects in Peril

However, not all trends are upward. Forrester’s 2026 predictions indicate that one-third of marketplace projects will be abandoned as answer engines siphon traffic away from traditional platforms. These answer engines, powered by AI, provide direct responses to queries, bypassing the need for users to navigate marketplaces. This shift is forcing companies to pivot toward owned experiences, where brands control the entire customer journey on their own digital properties.

A BCG publication from October 2025 echoes this concern, stating that without intervention, retailers risk being reduced to ‘background utilities’ in agent-controlled marketplaces. The report advises responding to agentic commerce by building robust, owned digital shopping experiences augmented by generative AI for guided selling, as discussed in a Forrester blog on conversational and agentic commerce.

Answer Engines Stealing the Spotlight

Answer engines are becoming the new front door to retail, according to X posts from users like Dylan Babbs, who notes that product content now directly influences AI recommendations. This means retailers must optimize for these AI-driven search tools to avoid invisibility. A Forbes article by Bernard Marr on e-commerce trends for 2026 highlights how AI agents act as personal shoppers, browsing and buying on behalf of consumers, while virtual influencers drive social commerce.

In B2B contexts, this translates to automated ecosystems where AI handles everything from procurement to contract finalization. A Journeybee resource on B2B e-commerce trends stresses that 2026 will focus on execution and ecosystems, with 15 critical trends including AI-native applications and autonomous agents, as outlined in a Globalia Digital blog.

Owned Experiences as the New Battleground

To counter the traffic drain from answer engines, businesses are doubling down on owned experiences. Forrester recommends focusing on genAI-augmented guided selling to create immersive, brand-controlled environments. This approach is supported by Digital Commerce 360’s coverage of ecommerce trends, where online shoppers are already testing agentic commerce via subscriptions, signaling a move away from third-party marketplaces.

X posts from entities like GT Protocol discuss AI agent builders empowering businesses to deploy custom agents, revolutionizing interactions. Similarly, Kiran Voleti’s post breaks down AI-to-AI marketing, where autonomous agents negotiate and optimize with minimal human input, aligning with Embryo’s blog on B2B digital marketing trends for 2026, which highlights radical changes in customer journeys.

Challenges and Bold Moves Ahead

Despite the promise, challenges loom. Forrester’s predictions note potential regrets in rushed agentic integrations, urging cautious adoption. A Blue Badger blog on ecommerce trends prioritizes speed, retention, and trust in both B2C and B2B, warning that marketplaces may falter without adaptation.

Innovation in payments and logistics will be key, as per Cyberclick’s top digital sales trends for 2026, including flexible payments and automation. X user Steve Yeow predicts 2026 as the year of agent payments, drawing parallels to how PayPal unlocked e-commerce.

Real-World Implications for Sellers

For B2B sellers, the 20% facing agent-led negotiations must prepare for a world where AI handles quotes autonomously. Owide from Commerce.com Inc. told Digital Commerce 360 that ’emerging agentic AI systems are reshaping digital commerce,’ emphasizing data-driven personalization.

McKinsey’s report underscores the opportunity for hyperpersonalized experiences, but warns of the need for ethical AI deployment. Posts on X from Chris Davis highlight integrations like Google partnering with crypto projects to scale AI, amplifying agentic commerce’s reach.

The Broader Economic Impact

Looking ahead, agentic AI could unlock massive economic value. A16z’s X post argues that AI optimizes for quality and personalization, flipping traditional e-commerce models. Ribbit Capital’s report, mentioned in X discussions, covers agents in crypto, pointing to interdisciplinary growth.

Forrester’s comprehensive outlook in Forbes stresses staying ahead: ‘Explore 2026 predictions for digital commerce, from agentic AI reshaping experiences to challenges in marketplaces and B2B negotiations.’ As AI agents proliferate, industries must adapt or risk obsolescence in this agentic era.