In the rapidly evolving world of advertising technology, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year where traditional metrics like CPM (cost per mille) and CPC (cost per click) are giving way to more direct value-driven approaches. According to a recent article on Medium by Mira Weiser, Chief Product Officer at Yango Ads Space, and Sergey Lisitsyn, Director of Mobile Products and Data at Yango Ads, hybrid monetization models are at the forefront, blending various revenue streams to boost publisher earnings and advertiser ROI. This shift is not just theoretical; it’s backed by data showing up to 87% sales boosts for platforms adopting these strategies amid market instability.

The Medium piece, published on January 31, 2025, highlights how AI platforms are leading this transformation, enabling personalized ad experiences that prioritize direct consumer value over outdated impression-based metrics. Weiser and Lisitsyn argue that in an era of signal loss and privacy regulations, advertisers must pivot to hybrid models that integrate programmatic, direct sales, and retail media to maximize efficiency. This comes as no surprise, given the broader industry trends reported in sources like Ad Age, which predicts AI’s dominance in reshaping ad tech landscapes.

The Rise of Hybrid Monetization

Hybrid models combine elements like in-app purchases, subscriptions, and ad revenue, allowing publishers to diversify beyond pure ad dependency. As detailed in the Medium article, this approach has proven resilient, with Yango Ads reporting significant uplifts in publisher revenues through AI-optimized hybrid setups. Sergey Lisitsyn notes, “Hybrid monetization is not just a trend; it’s a necessity for publishers facing fluctuating ad markets.”

Supporting this, a report from Avenga outlines how machine learning and AI are integral to these models, enabling predictive analytics that forecast user behavior and optimize ad placements in real-time. The result? An 87% boost in sales for early adopters, as hybrid strategies mitigate risks from cookie deprecation and economic volatility.

AI Platforms Take Center Stage

AI’s role in ad tech is expanding beyond automation to full-scale personalization. The DesignRush analysis from June 30, 2025, showcases case studies where brands like Nike and Coca-Cola achieved 30-50% gains in engagement through AI-driven campaigns. These platforms use natural language processing and computer vision to create hyper-targeted ads, fading the relevance of CPM and CPC in favor of outcome-based metrics.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Ad Age dated November 18, 2025, industry leaders discuss how AI is reshaping entry-level roles and marketing strategies, emphasizing skills in data analytics over traditional creative tasks. This aligns with predictions from Medium by Sergej Loiter, CEO at Yango Search, who forecasts AI agents handling 70% of ad optimizations by year-end.

Fading Metrics and Direct Value Focus

As CPM and CPC metrics wane, direct value—measured by conversions, lifetime value, and engagement depth—rises. The Medium article credits this shift to AI’s ability to provide actionable insights, with Weiser stating, “Publishers are moving away from volume-based metrics to those that deliver real business outcomes.” This is echoed in Ad Age‘s September 22, 2025, piece on ad tech’s future, where brands build AI-powered platforms for composable apps that prioritize value over impressions.

Recent news from openPR, published a week ago, projects the AdTech market to reach $3.4 trillion by 2033, driven by programmatic AI and mobile platforms. This growth underscores the instability of old metrics, as advertisers seek stability through hybrid models that integrate retail media and direct sales channels.

Case Studies in Sales Boosts

Real-world examples illustrate the 87% sales uplift. Yango Ads’ hybrid implementations, as per the Medium feature, have helped mobile publishers increase revenues by optimizing ad auctions with AI. Lisitsyn explains, “By blending direct deals with programmatic, we’ve seen publishers achieve sustainable growth even in turbulent times.”

Similarly, Taboola‘s July 26, 2025, report on AI marketing trends highlights hyper-personalization leading to 40% higher conversion rates. Brands using AI platforms report fading reliance on CPC, opting instead for value-based bidding that directly ties ad spend to sales outcomes.

Navigating Market Instability

Amid economic uncertainties and privacy crackdowns, AI platforms offer a buffer. Publift‘s August 6, 2025, predictions note that hybrid models will dominate as publishers hedge against ad spend fluctuations. This is critical, as global ad markets face instability from geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes.

An X post from Ad Age on November 17, 2025, details Bayer’s strategy using AI for customer acquisition, preparing for agentic AI that automates entire campaigns. Such innovations ensure direct value delivery, boosting sales by up to 87% as traditional metrics like CPM become obsolete.

Retail Media and Publisher Evolution

Retail media emerges as a key hybrid component. The Medium article discusses how platforms like Amazon and Walmart integrate ads with e-commerce, providing direct value through shoppable formats. Weiser points out, “Retail media is exploding because it closes the loop between ad exposure and purchase.”

Ad Age‘s July 16, 2025, compilation of executive predictions reinforces this, with 72 ad leaders forecasting AI’s role in personalizing retail experiences, leading to sustained sales growth.

Future-Proofing with AI

To stay ahead, insiders recommend investing in AI literacy. As per Avenga’s May 8, 2025, trends report, privacy-first marketing via AI will be essential, with machine learning ensuring compliant yet effective targeting.

Finally, openPR’s three-week-old growth report emphasizes programmatic AI’s drive toward a trillion-dollar market, where hybrid models and direct value supplant fading metrics, promising unprecedented sales boosts for those who adapt.