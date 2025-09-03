Adam McKay Teaches Mirimar’s John McKelvey Tonal Range in Super Bowl Ads

In the fast-paced world of advertising, where brands vie for fleeting consumer attention, creative leaders like John McKelvey of Mirimar are redefining how stories are told. McKelvey, the Emmy-winning co-founder and chief creative officer of the Los Angeles-based agency, has built a reputation for campaigns that blend entertainment with bold messaging. But one pivotal collaboration stands out: his work with filmmaker Adam McKay on a high-stakes Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage in 2022. As detailed in an Adweek profile, McKelvey credits McKay with teaching him the art of tonal range—mastering the seamless shift between humor, drama, and absurdity to create emotionally resonant narratives.

This lesson wasn’t theoretical; it emerged during the production of the “Dream House” spot, where McKay directed Anna Kendrick and a cast of animated characters in a whimsical yet pointed commentary on the housing market. McKelvey recalls McKay’s insistence on pushing boundaries, layering comedic elements with underlying tension to mirror real-life anxieties. “Adam showed me how to juggle tones without losing the audience,” McKelvey explained in the piece, emphasizing how this approach elevates ads from mere promotions to cultural touchpoints.

Unlocking Emotional Depth in Brand Storytelling

Mirimar, founded by McKelvey and his brother Luke in 2019, has since applied this tonal versatility to clients like Beats by Dre and Klarna, producing work that feels cinematic rather than salesy. Drawing from McKay’s films such as “The Big Short” and “Don’t Look Up,” which deftly mix satire with stark realism, McKelvey’s team crafts ads that oscillate between lighthearted fun and poignant commentary. This mirrors McKay’s own evolution from comedy hits like “Anchorman” to Oscar-nominated dramas, a trajectory highlighted in a 2016 The Wrap article that chronicled his shift to serious contenders after billions in box-office earnings.

Industry insiders note that such tonal range is increasingly vital in an era of fragmented media consumption. As McKay himself discussed in a 2022 post on X from Film Updates, the divide between populist blockbusters and art-house fare has widened, urging creators to infuse “bigger movies with more teeth.” McKelvey has internalized this, using it to fuel Mirimar’s lean, independent model—headquartered in Venice Beach with a New York outpost—that prioritizes transformative ideas over bloated productions.

From Aussie Roots to Award-Winning Innovation

The McKelvey brothers’ journey, rooted in their Sydney upbringing (the agency name nods to their childhood street), has propelled Mirimar to accolades like Independent Agency of the Year at Cannes in 2022, as reported by AdNews. More recently, in July 2025, the agency earned silver as Ad Age’s Small Agency of the Year, per Campaign Brief, following their standout Rocket Mortgage campaign. This recognition underscores how McKay’s influence has helped Mirimar stand out amid industry consolidation.

McKelvey’s insights extend beyond ads; in a 2024 Breaking and Entering Media podcast episode covered by Ad Age, he discussed balancing personal creativity with brand demands, echoing McKay’s nonprofit ventures like Yellow Dot Studios for climate awareness, as noted in a 2023 Deadline post on X.

Broader Implications for Creative Industries

Applying tonal range isn’t without challenges—advertisers must navigate client expectations and cultural sensitivities. Yet, McKelvey argues it’s essential for relevance, much like McKay’s “informational wind tunnel” editing style in “Don’t Look Up,” praised in a 2022 X post by Insider Entertainment for capturing modern overload. Recent X discussions, including animator Jon Boden’s 2025 thread on AI ads’ flat timing, highlight the need for emotional depth that McKay’s methods provide.

As Mirimar eyes further growth—named ADWEEK’s 2024 Breakthrough Agency of the Year via Campaign Brief—McKelvey’s McKay-inspired approach signals a hybrid future where advertising borrows from filmmaking to forge deeper connections. In an industry hungry for authenticity, this tonal mastery could redefine how brands engage audiences, proving that the right mix of levity and gravity isn’t just creative—it’s commercially potent.