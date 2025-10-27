ACCC Sues Microsoft Over Copilot AI Bundling and 45% Price Hikes

Australia’s competition watchdog has launched a significant legal challenge against Microsoft Corp., accusing the tech giant of misleading millions of consumers into paying inflated prices for its Microsoft 365 subscriptions. The lawsuit, filed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), centers on the integration of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence tool, Copilot, into personal and family plans, which allegedly led to substantial price hikes without adequate disclosure of alternative options.

According to the ACCC, Microsoft informed approximately 2.7 million Australian subscribers that they must either accept the new AI-enhanced plans at higher costs or cancel their subscriptions entirely. However, the regulator claims that a cheaper “Classic” plan without Copilot was available but deliberately concealed from users, pushing them toward more expensive tiers. This move reportedly increased the annual cost of personal plans by 45% to A$159 and family plans by 29% to A$179.

The Hidden Classic Option and Consumer Deception

Industry analysts suggest this strategy reflects broader trends in software subscription models, where companies bundle AI features to justify price increases amid rising development costs. The ACCC’s filing, detailed in a statement on their website, alleges that Microsoft’s communications via email and app notifications failed to mention the Classic plans, effectively steering customers to pricier options.

Microsoft has defended its actions, stating that it provided clear information about subscription changes and that Copilot adds significant value through enhanced productivity features like writing assistance and data organization. Yet, the lawsuit highlights a potential violation of Australian consumer law, which prohibits misleading conduct in commerce. If proven, Microsoft could face hefty fines, potentially in the hundreds of millions, given the scale of affected users.

Implications for Global Subscription Practices

Drawing from reports in Reuters, the case underscores growing scrutiny of how tech firms handle AI integrations and pricing transparency. In Australia, where consumer protection laws are robust, this could set a precedent for how companies worldwide manage subscription renewals and feature bundling.

Experts point out that Microsoft’s approach mirrors tactics used by other SaaS providers, but the ACCC argues that the lack of disclosure about the Classic tier constitutes deceptive practice. The commission’s chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, emphasized in a press release that businesses must not exploit customer inertia during renewals, a sentiment echoed in coverage by ABC News.

Microsoft’s Response and Potential Fallout

In response, Microsoft has vowed to contest the allegations vigorously, asserting that its notifications were compliant and that users had access to all plan information through its website. However, internal documents cited in the lawsuit, as reported by Regtechtimes, suggest the company anticipated customer pushback but proceeded with the bundling to accelerate AI adoption.

The broader industry watches closely, as a ruling against Microsoft could force revisions to global pricing strategies. For instance, similar complaints have surfaced in other markets, though none have escalated to this level. Analysts from firms like Gartner predict that this case might encourage regulators elsewhere to examine AI-driven price adjustments more stringently.

Lessons for Tech Giants in Consumer Markets

At its core, the dispute raises questions about ethical monetization in the AI era. While Copilot promises efficiency gains, the ACCC contends that forcing it upon unwilling consumers at a premium erodes trust. Coverage in Decrypt notes that this isn’t Microsoft’s first brush with antitrust issues, recalling past battles over software dominance.

Ultimately, the outcome could influence how companies like Microsoft balance innovation with transparency, ensuring that AI advancements benefit users without hidden costs. As the case proceeds in Australia’s Federal Court, it serves as a cautionary tale for the tech sector on the perils of opaque pricing in an increasingly regulated environment.