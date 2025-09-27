78% of ICT Jobs Require AI Skills: Study Urges Upskilling 95 Million

In the rapidly evolving world of information and communications technology, a seismic shift is underway as artificial intelligence reshapes job requirements and skill sets. A recent study from the AI Workforce Consortium, led by networking giant Cisco, reveals that 78% of ICT roles now incorporate AI technical skills, marking a dramatic increase from previous years. This finding, detailed in the consortium’s second report titled “ICT in Motion: The Next Wave of AI Integration,” underscores how AI is not just an add-on but a core component of tech jobs across G7 countries.

The consortium, which includes heavyweights like Accenture, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and SAP, analyzed job posting data from July 2024 to June 2025. Their analysis shows that seven of the top 10 fastest-growing ICT roles are AI-related, with surging demand for expertise in generative AI, large language models, prompt engineering, AI ethics, and security. This data, drawn from platforms like Cornerstone and Indeed, highlights critical skills gaps that organizations must address to stay competitive.

Balancing Tech Prowess with Human Centricity

Yet, the report emphasizes that technical proficiency alone isn’t enough. Human skills such as communication, leadership, and critical thinking are gaining priority, particularly for responsible technology adoption. As AI systems become more integrated into daily operations, the ability to navigate ethical dilemmas and foster inclusive environments is seen as essential. The consortium’s commitment to upskilling and reskilling 95 million individuals worldwide over the next decade aims to bridge these gaps, with tools like a new Workforce Playbook and AI Skills Glossary providing practical guidance for workers and employers.

This push for balanced skill development comes amid broader industry trends. A McKinsey report on AI in the workplace notes that while nearly all companies are investing in AI, only 1% feel mature in its implementation, stressing the need for human-AI collaboration to unlock full potential.

Industry Leaders Sound the Alarm on Skills Shortages

Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect growing sentiment around these shifts, with users like tech executives highlighting how AI is targeting routine tasks while elevating roles that require oversight and strategic thinking. One influential post from a product leader suggests that future white-collar jobs will center on prepping data for AI, crafting prompts, and reviewing outputs, demanding editorial and domain expertise.

Meanwhile, a Forbes article breaking down McKinsey’s 2025 tech trends identifies agentic AI and related areas as key focus points, aligning with the consortium’s findings on AI-driven growth in hubs like Silicon Valley, London, and Toronto. These insights point to a net job creation potential, with estimates from sources like Stanford suggesting AI could displace 85-300 million jobs by 2030 but create 97-170 million new ones, resulting in a positive balance.

Strategies for Responsible AI Integration

To navigate this transition, the consortium recommends tailored learning paths that combine AI technical training with soft skills development. For instance, roles in AI governance and ethics are exploding, as companies grapple with regulatory pressures and societal impacts. Cisco’s own initiatives, including commitments to train one million more Americans, exemplify corporate efforts to foster an inclusive AI ecosystem.

However, challenges remain. Critical sectors face persistent shortages in specialized skills, prompting calls for broader talent pipelines beyond traditional sources. A post from a Society for Information Management chapter on X urges chief information security officers to prioritize problem-solving over rote technical knowledge, expanding recruitment to diverse backgrounds.

Global Implications and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the integration of AI into ICT roles is poised to accelerate, with reports from AIMultiple compiling expert predictions on job losses and gains. They note AI’s role in boosting productivity through automation, yet stress the importance of ethical frameworks to mitigate risks like bias and job displacement.

Industry insiders agree that success in this era hinges on adaptability. As one X post from a tech influencer puts it, AI won’t steal jobs from those who evolve, but from those who resist change. The consortium’s playbook offers a roadmap, advocating for continuous learning and cross-functional teams to ensure responsible tech adoption benefits all stakeholders.

Overcoming Barriers to Adoption

Despite optimism, barriers like access to training and digital divides persist. The McKinsey Global Survey on AI, as detailed in their state of AI report, reveals organizations are rewiring operations to capture value, with high performers focusing on talent development and risk management.

In response, consortium members are rolling out initiatives, such as free online courses and certification programs, to democratize AI skills. This collaborative approach, echoed in a PR Newswire release, positions the group as a leader in preparing the global workforce for an AI-dominant future.