40% of Job Ads Skip Salary Ranges Despite Transparency Laws

In an era where workers are increasingly demanding clarity on compensation, a growing number of employers are navigating a patchwork of regulations that mandate salary disclosures in job postings. Yet, despite these laws, many job listings continue to omit crucial pay details, leaving applicants in the dark and raising questions about compliance and equity in hiring practices.

Recent data highlights this persistent issue. According to a report from Fast Company, even as states like New York and California enforce strict pay transparency rules, a significant portion of job ads—up to 40% in some sectors—still lack salary ranges. This evasion not only frustrates job seekers but also undermines efforts to address wage gaps, particularly for women and minorities who historically face pay discrimination.

The Rise of Pay Transparency Mandates

Over the past few years, momentum has built for pay transparency laws across the U.S. As noted in a comprehensive guide from HR Morning, by mid-2025, more than a dozen states have implemented requirements for employers to include salary ranges in job advertisements. For instance, New York’s law, effective since 2023, demands that postings for roles within the state disclose minimum and maximum pay, a move aimed at fostering fair negotiations.

Similar measures have taken hold elsewhere. In California, updates to the pay transparency framework, as detailed in a piece from Halaw Office, require not just salary ranges but also benefits information, empowering candidates to make informed decisions. These laws are part of a broader push to eliminate practices like salary history inquiries, which can perpetuate inequities.

Challenges in Compliance and Enforcement

Despite clear directives, enforcement remains a hurdle. A recent analysis by the Center for American Progress reveals that while states like Colorado led the way in 2021, penalties for non-compliance vary widely, often resulting in minimal fines that fail to deter large corporations. This leniency allows some employers to post vague “competitive salary” phrases instead of specifics.

Posts on X from employment law experts underscore this trend, with users noting that in 2025, jurisdictions like Ontario and Malta are rolling out new rules mandating detailed pay info in postings. One such post from a legal advocate highlighted how Malta’s regulations, effective August 27, 2025, extend transparency to existing employees, not just applicants, signaling a global shift.

Impact on Employers and Job Seekers

For businesses, adapting to these rules involves more than just adding numbers to ads; it requires internal audits of pay structures to avoid revealing disparities that could spark lawsuits. A report from SHRM explores how transparency can enhance trust and retention but also lead to initial backlash if salaries appear inconsistent.

Job seekers, meanwhile, are leveraging these laws strategically. Insights from CNBC indicate that some companies have lowered advertised ranges to comply minimally, prompting applicants to negotiate harder. This dynamic is evident in X discussions, where recruiters advise on using disclosed ranges to benchmark offers effectively.

Emerging Trends and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, federal proposals could standardize these practices nationwide. X posts reference initiatives like the Truth in Job Advertising Act, which would require postings to include funded salary ranges, hire dates, and even AI usage in screening, aiming to eliminate ghost jobs and false advertising.

As more regions adopt stringent measures—such as DC’s law effective June 2024, as shared by the District’s Attorney General on X—industry insiders predict a tipping point. Employers ignoring these shifts risk talent flight, while proactive ones may gain a competitive edge in attracting diverse candidates. Ultimately, the push for transparency is reshaping hiring, one job posting at a time, though full compliance may still be years away.