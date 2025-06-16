3DMark Now Available on macOS with Metal API Support

In a significant move for the benchmarking industry, UL Solutions has unveiled a native macOS version of its renowned 3DMark software, as detailed in a recent company announcement on their official website, benchmarks.ul.com.

This release marks a pivotal expansion for the company, which has long been a staple in performance testing for Windows, Android, and iOS platforms. The introduction of 3DMark for macOS is not just a technical update but a strategic acknowledgment of the growing Mac user base among gamers, developers, and performance enthusiasts.

The announcement highlights that 3DMark for macOS leverages Apple’s Metal API to deliver accurate and optimized gaming benchmarks tailored for Mac hardware. This native integration ensures that users can now assess their systems with benchmarks like Steel Nomad, Steel Nomad Light, Solar Bay, and Wild Life Extreme, all designed to push graphical performance to its limits.

Expanding Cross-Platform Reach

What sets this release apart is its seamless inclusion for existing 3DMark owners. As noted in the company announcement, those who already own 3DMark will automatically gain access to the macOS version at no additional cost. Future purchases or upgrades will also bundle both Windows and macOS versions where supported, demonstrating UL Solutions’ commitment to a unified user experience across ecosystems.

Moreover, the software offers a demo version on Steam, allowing curious users to explore select benchmarks before committing to a full purchase. The announcement also teases upcoming availability on the Epic Games Store and directly through UL Solutions’ own platform at 3DMark.com, broadening accessibility for Mac users.

Customization and Engagement Features

Beyond basic benchmarking, 3DMark for macOS introduces a suite of customizable options that cater to advanced users and casual gamers alike. Features such as custom mode enable benchmarking at varying resolutions, looping runs for stress testing, and HDR support to enhance visual fidelity, as per the company announcement. These tools empower users to fine-tune their testing environment to match specific needs or hardware capabilities.

Adding a layer of engagement, the software supports Steam Achievements and even allows navigation via game controllers in Explorer mode. This gamification of benchmarking reflects a trend in the industry to make performance testing more interactive and rewarding, bridging the gap between technical analysis and user enjoyment.

A Response to Market Demand

The decision to bring 3DMark to macOS is not arbitrary. According to insights shared in the announcement and corroborated by industry reports on platforms like VideoCardz.com, a significant portion of 3DMark benchmarks were already being run on macOS through less optimized means. UL Solutions’ response with a full native version underscores a growing recognition of Macs as viable gaming and high-performance platforms, especially with the advent of powerful Apple Silicon chips.

This release also aligns with broader industry shifts, as Apple continues to position its hardware for gaming and creative workloads. By offering a dedicated benchmarking tool, UL Solutions is not only meeting user demand but also contributing to the ecosystem’s maturation, providing developers and enthusiasts with critical data to optimize performance.

Looking Ahead

As 3DMark for macOS rolls out, it sets a precedent for other benchmarking tools to follow suit, potentially catalyzing further software support for Apple’s platform. The move signals confidence in the Mac’s future as a performance-driven device, challenging long-held perceptions of its role in gaming and high-end computing.

For now, UL Solutions has positioned itself at the forefront of this transition, offering a robust toolset for Mac users to measure and compare their hardware’s capabilities. As the benchmarking landscape evolves, this release may well be remembered as a turning point in cross-platform performance testing.