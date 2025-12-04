Got a 3D Printer? Here’s Your Guide to Making & Selling Awesome Stuff!

Hey future entrepreneur! You have a 3D printer and are curious about what you can manufacture and sell with it. It’s like having a small factory on your desk! There are a lot of common household things on this list that people are frequently hunting for. For each one, we’ll tell you why it’s a good thing to sell and give you some expert ideas on how to make it and who to sell it to. Let’s make some money out of that plastic filament!

Best 3D Printing Software

Before we look at designing and 3D printing selling items, it’s important to have a look at the best 3D modeling software that you can use to create your designs.

You need a program to design and make your models so you may bring your ideas to reality. SelfCAD is a wonderful option. It includes everything you need in one location, so it’s like the Swiss Army knife of 3D printing software. You can use its simple tools to make your own things from scratch or change models you’ve already downloaded. Then, the online slicer translates your design into G-code, which is a set of step-by-step instructions that your printer can read. The best part is that it offers interactive tutorials that show you how to do things, so you never get lost. You can also use it from any online browser.

1. Custom Phone Stands

Phone stands are a great initial product because practically everyone needs one, and 3D printing allows you make them in ways that big firms can’t. You may make them quite specialized, like a stand that fits a certain phone model with its case on or one with a special slot for a charging cord. When you sell them, provide customers the choice of colors and the chance to add a name or a favorite symbol. This makes your stand a unique gift instead of just a regular one. Use high-quality PLA plastic and take the time to sand and paint it so it looks and feels excellent. This will make clients a lot happier and more likely to tell their friends about you.

Download file: Cults 3D

2. Designer Planter Pots

Your 3D printer may help you make one-of-a-kind pots that show off your personality. Plant enthusiasts are always looking for these kinds of pots. You can make pots with fascinating textures, stunning geometric designs, or even pots that look like animals or cartoon characters. Using biodegradable PLA plastic is a great bonus for clients who care about the environment, and it’s a big selling factor. If you design or pick out a pot model, make sure it has a little hole in the bottom for drainage so that plants don’t get too much water. You may offer these as “desk planters” for small succulents at work or as statement pieces for someone’s home room. You can even sell them in sets of three for a greater price.

Download file: Cults 3D

3. Super-Organized Desk Organizers

A messy desk is a typical problem, and a personalized organizer is the best way to fix it. This isn’t just a tray; you can make a whole desk ecology with separate places for sticky notes, pencils, paperclips, USB drives, and even a stand for your phone or tablet. The secret to selling products is to show how they fix a problem. Get some good pictures of the organizer holding all those untidy things and converting them into order. You can make several themes, such a sleek, sophisticated look for adults or a fun, colorful look with gaming characters for kids. You might make a unique sale by offering to print them in the customer’s school colors.

Download file: Cults 3D

4. Never-Lose-Your-Keys Key Holders

This is a simple product that makes everyone’s day a little easier. But your 3D-printed version can be a lot more than just a hook. Make a key holder with a little shelf under it for wallets and sunglasses, or one with a whiteboard built in for family notes. The customisation is what will make your product stand out. You can print the holder with a family’s last name, a nice quotation, or a shape that goes with their activity, like a guitar or a soccer ball. To sell it as a whole package, include the mounting screws or strong adhesive strips with each order. This way, the customer will have everything they need right away.

Download file: Cults 3D

5. Tangle-Free Cable Management Solutions

Tangled cables are a problem for everyone in a world full of devices. 3D printing is great for making small, customized clips and organizers that you can’t easily get in stores. You can construct simple clips that hold cables together behind a desk, or more complicated trays that keep a power strip and all of its cords off the floor. A smart idea is to print these in a color that goes with common tables or equipment, like black, white, or gray. This will help them blend in. When you sell these, offer them in value bundles, like “a pack of 10 assorted clips,” because most individuals need more than one to remedy their cable mess.

Download file: Thingiverse

6. Smart and Stylish Soap Dishes

A soap dish might not seem like much, but a 3D-printed one can be both smart and pretty. Functionality is the most crucial design component. A decent soap dish has drainage holes or raised ridges to keep the soap dry and stop it from turning into a mushy mass. To make sure it lasts in a washroom with a lot of moisture, choose a material that won’t get wet, such PETG or PLA. Then you may get creative with the style and make anything from a simple, modern dish to one with a pattern that looks like lace. Customers can buy this on a whim because it doesn’t cost much to make. You may simply offer them in pairs, one for the bathroom and one for the kitchen.

Download file: Thingiverse

7. Life-Saving Earbud Cases

You know how annoying it is to have to untangle your earbuds? That’s why you need this device. A 3D-printed casing for earbuds is a simple, affordable, and great idea. The enclosure is usually compact and has two parts. Inside are spools that you may wrap the wires around to keep them from getting tangled. These print really rapidly (usually in 30 to 45 minutes) and require very little material, so you can make a lot of them without spending a lot of money. They are great for selling at school, to friends on social media, or as a cheap extra when someone buys a bigger item from you, like a phone stand.

Download link: Thingiverse

8. Custom Decorations and Models

This category is all about being creative and a fan. You’re selling coolness here. This includes personalized keychains with inside jokes, realistic figures from well-known anime and video games, or ornamental items for a shelf. Since people don’t frequently use them roughly, you may spend more time making them appear great with small features and beautiful finishes. To get started, ask your pals what they want. You might design them a keychain with their gamertag on it or a miniature replica of their favorite Pokémon. This helps you grow your portfolio and get people talking about your work. Just make sure to make your own designs or utilize models that you have permission to sell, so you don’t run into problems with copyright.

Download file: cgtrader

Time to Start Your 3D Printing Journey!

You now have a list of eight great things that you can offer and the inside scoop on how to make them work. The secret to success is to mix a helpful product with your own unique touch. Don’t be scared to be creative, listen to what your customers want, and focus on quality. Your 3D printer is a great tool. Now get out there and start your little business.