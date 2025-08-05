2025 Morgan Plus Four: US Return Blends Vintage Craft with Turbo Power

In the quaint English town of Malvern, where tradition meets tenacity, Morgan Motor Company continues to craft automobiles that defy modern automotive norms. The 2025 Morgan Plus Four, recently reviewed by Ars Technica, embodies this ethos with its ash wood frame, hand-beaten aluminum panels, and a design that harks back to the early 20th century. Yet beneath its vintage facade lies a BMW-sourced turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 255 horsepower and a surprising blend of performance and charm. For U.S. buyers, however, the absence of a manual transmission option—limited to an eight-speed automatic—raises eyebrows among purists who crave the tactile engagement of a stick shift.

This model marks Morgan’s return to the American market after a two-decade hiatus, thanks to exemptions from Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) that allow its importation without modern crash-test compliance. Priced starting at $79,000, the Plus Four isn’t just a car; it’s a statement of rebellion against the homogenized world of electric vehicles and autonomous tech. Reviewers note its lively handling on winding roads, where the lightweight construction—tipping the scales at under 2,200 pounds—amplifies the joy of driving.

A Fusion of Eras: Where Wood Meets Turbo Power

The Plus Four’s construction is a masterclass in artisanal engineering. An ash wood frame supports the bodywork, a technique Morgan has employed since 1936, while a bonded aluminum chassis provides modern rigidity. As detailed in a Autoweek drive review, this setup cradles the BMW B48 engine, paired with a ZF automatic transmission that shifts smoothly but lacks the soul-stirring involvement of a manual. Insiders in the collector car community lament this, especially as BMW itself phases out manuals in models like the M2, per an earlier Ars Technica test.

On the road, the Plus Four excels in sensory immersion. The open cockpit exposes drivers to the elements, with wind rushing past cutaway doors and the exhaust note providing an auditory thrill. MotorTrend‘s first drive highlights its agile dynamics, courtesy of double-wishbone suspension and optional dynamic handling packs that sharpen cornering without sacrificing ride comfort. Yet, for all its fun, the car’s quirks—minimal weather protection and a spartan interior—remind us it’s built for enthusiasts, not everyday commuters.

Market Challenges: Navigating Regulations and Rarities

Entering the U.S. market poses unique hurdles for Morgan, a small-volume manufacturer producing just 850 cars annually. The FMVSS exemptions, secured through lobbying and low-volume status, enable features like exposed headlights and no airbags, preserving the car’s authentic character. However, the no-manual policy stems from emissions and certification complexities, as explained in industry forums like Talk Morgan, where owners discuss the automatic’s merits in traffic but yearn for three-pedal purity.

Comparisons to contemporaries are inevitable. While rivals like the Mazda MX-5 offer affordable fun with manuals, the Plus Four commands a premium for its bespoke allure. A Top Gear review points to “cracks in the century-wide gap” between old-world craftsmanship and new tech, yet praises its entertaining drive. For insiders, this car represents a hedge against the industry’s shift to electrification; Morgan’s CEO has hinted at hybrid explorations, but the Plus Four remains a pure internal-combustion holdout.

The Allure for Collectors: Timeless Appeal in a Transient World

Customization is key to the Plus Four’s appeal, with over 30 paint colors, leather options, and even bespoke luggage racks available. Hagerty Media notes its left-hand-drive adaptation for America, ensuring it fits seamlessly into collectors’ garages alongside classics from Porsche or Jaguar. Performance-wise, it sprints to 60 mph in under five seconds, blending speed with a sense of occasion that’s rare in today’s efficiency-obsessed era.

Ultimately, the 2025 Morgan Plus Four isn’t for everyone—its price and peculiarities target a niche of affluent traditionalists. As Forbes describes, it’s “straight out of the 1950s,” a gorgeous anachronism that challenges the notion of progress. In an industry racing toward autonomy, Morgan’s steadfast adherence to heritage offers a refreshing counterpoint, proving that some things, like the thrill of a well-crafted roadster, never go out of style.