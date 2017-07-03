eCommerce Getting Prepped for Amazon PrimeDay

With the July 4th eTail and retail sales currently in high gear, many eCommerce sites and small businesses will continue riding the revenue wave into next week with the third annual Prime Day on Tuesday, July 11 with hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members around the world.

New this year, members can enjoy 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, July 10 – and new deals as often as every five minutes. Prime Day has expanded to 13 countries this year, and Amazon is bringing new and existing members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria the best deals of the year. Members will find millions of items in stock, including deals from thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Our members love Prime Day and we have been thrilled by the response over the last two years. It is inspiring us to make it even better this year for Prime members,” said Greg Greeley, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “Every part of our business is working to deliver more deals for a record number of shoppers.

Prime Day 2016 was another record-breaking success for small businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide participating in the event. Small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon offering deals to Prime members saw orders nearly triple year-over-year on Prime Day – both worldwide and in the U.S. And this year, there will be thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs participating, representing nearly 40 percent of all Prime Day Lightning Deals. Feedback from small businesses and entrepreneurs includes:

“Prime Day provides young brands like ours the opportunity to reach new customers and gain greater exposure through deals and increased traffic,” said Caron Proschan, Simply Gum. “We are really excited to offer customers our best deals of the year and expect to see a huge sales lift that will help us prepare for the upcoming holiday season.”

“Prime Day last year was tremendous. We did 20 times our normal daily sales, it was simply amazing,” said Lawrence Bibi, Light Accents. “Prime Day gives us a peak sales day in the middle of the summer.”

Here is a small glimpse into how Amazon is getting primed up for the big event: