Digital Product Information is Driving Today's Shopper

Today's consumers have become so reliant on eCommerce for every stage of the buying process that shoppers are simply going to retail stores a lot less often. But when shoppers do find themselves in stores, their trusty mobile device is still helping to determine what they buy and how they buy in a big way.

A recent MaiChimp Audience Panel study by Salsify asked 1,000 online shoppers what makes them choose which brands and retailers to shop and buy from. An eyebrow raising 77% of shoppers use a mobile device while shopping in-store and only 35% would even just 35 percent of shoppers would prefer to speak to a salesperson if they have questions about a product.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to their mobile devices to answer product-related questions, like price and availability, while they shop," said Jason Purcell, CEO and co-founder of Salsify. "This year's research again demonstrates just how critical it is for every brand and retailer to have a systematized approach to maintain robust and relevant digital content to retain shopper attention and win sales."

The survey research also found that 87% of shoppers said that detailed product content was extremely or very important to their purchase decision. With so many turning to mobile while shopping in-store as well, the need for product content on every channel has never been more essential.

It's pretty clear from this survey that eCommerce brands must prioritize the mobile experience. The research indicates that consumers between the ages of 18 and 29 are most likely to use a mobile device when shopping online (84 percent), followed closely by the 30 to 44 group (78 percent).

And good product content is crucial as 87% of shoppers said that detailed product content was extremely or very important to their purchase decision. In fact, bad product content means bad customer experiences and bad sales: 50% of online shoppers have returned a product if it did not match the product description and 54% are less likely to buy from an online retailer if they returned an item.

As found in another other recent eCommerce shopping study cited here, shoppers need robust product content before buying. Cracking The Consumer Code research found that 70 percent of shoppers need to see at least three product images and 86 percent want to read at least three product reviews before purchasing a product.