Brand New Leaked Photos of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

In what is expected to be the one of several more leaked reveals in the coming days, hot new photos of the Samsung Galaxy 8 were posted a few hours ago that clearly show the device at almost every angle.

Tech analysts were hoping to learn a lot about the much anticipated S8 at Mobile World Congress 2017 last week in Barcelona. Samsung instead discarded many and all S8 questions, instead keeping the MWC 2017 spotlight on the new Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book. However, Samsung did present a teaser video at the the event which gave analysts more food for thought, including the likely 18x9 HDR display.

With the March 29th launch of Galaxy S8 approaching, many more details are expected to pop out of the shadows before then.